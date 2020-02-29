News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump defends handling of coronavirus threat

Trump defends handling of coronavirus threat
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 01:58 AM

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats who questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling it their new “hoax”.

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals a day before voters cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary.

The president accused Democrats of “politicising” the global outbreak and boasted about the preventive steps he has ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the US.

The president said Democrats were “politicising”the deadly virus (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
The president said Democrats were “politicising”the deadly virus (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Just before Mr Trump began to speak, health officials confirmed the country’s second case of the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

The virus was found in a person who did not travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

They have no clue. They can't even count their votes in Iowa.

“They have no clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa,” Mr Trump said, referring to problems that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

“They tried the impeachment hoax … this is their new hoax.”

Some Democrats have said the president could have acted sooner to bolster the country’s response to the virus.

However Mr Trump said Democrats only want to see him fail and argued that the steps he has taken so far have kept cases to a minimum in the US and led to no deaths from the virus.

“A virus that starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took, against a lot of other wishes, and the Democrats’ single talking point … is that it’s Donald Trump’s fault,” the president said.

coronavirusDonald TrumpTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Passengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in ParisPassengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in Paris

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed thereCoronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed there

Covid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in ScotlandCovid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in Scotland

Hunter-gatherers ‘helped speed up cultural revolution through social networks’Hunter-gatherers ‘helped speed up cultural revolution through social networks’


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »