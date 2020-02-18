News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump commutes former governor’s corruption sentence

Trump commutes former governor’s corruption sentence
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:10 PM

President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

President Trump also says he has granted clemency to financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to violating US securities laws.

Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House.

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump confirmed the news to reporters before departing for California.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice.

More on this topic

Trump pardons former NFL team owner DeBartolo over gambling fraud scandalTrump pardons former NFL team owner DeBartolo over gambling fraud scandal

Trump in fresh warning over Huawei impact on intelligence-sharingTrump in fresh warning over Huawei impact on intelligence-sharing

Letter to the Editor: Trump presidency has ruined social fabric of USLetter to the Editor: Trump presidency has ruined social fabric of US

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at National Prayer BreakfastTrump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at National Prayer Breakfast

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead

Assad predicts total victory after gains in northern SyriaAssad predicts total victory after gains in northern Syria


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »