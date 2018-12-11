Trump clashes with Democratic leaders amid shutdown threat over border wall

Donald Trump has argued heatedly in public with Democratic leaders and threatened repeatedly to shut down the government if Congress does not provide the money he says is needed to build a wall at the Mexican border.

The president insisted the military can build it if Democrats will not vote for the funding.

His comments came as he opened a contentious meeting with Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, with the government looking at a possible partial shutdown on December 21 when funding for some agencies will expire.

"Let's debate in private": President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi just sparred in the Oval Office on live TV about border security and funding Trump's wall https://t.co/uiiZgARky5 pic.twitter.com/EJBynT3NkR— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2018

Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi both said legislation to keep the government open and provide additional border security could pass both houses of Congress, but Mr Trump said major wall funding was necessary.

Mr Schumer said: “You say, ‘my way or we’ll shut down the government’.”

Mr Trump responded that border security was necessary and a wall was necessary for border security.

“If we don’t get what we want … I will shut down the government,” he said.

Nancy Pelosi, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Chuck Scvhumer (Evan Vucci/AP)

Constantly interrupting, he squabbled with the Democrats over whether wall funding could be approved in the House or Senate without Democratic votes.

“This has spiralled downwards,” Ms Pelosi said.

The president asked whether Republicans had won the Senate in the November election.

“When the president brags he has won North Dakota and Indiana, he’s in real trouble,” retorted Mr Schumer with a smile.

.....Ice, Border Patrol and our Military have done a FANTASTIC job of securing our Southern Border. A Great Wall would be, however, a far easier & less expensive solution. We have already built large new sections & fully renovated others, making them like new. The Democrats,.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

In a series of tweets earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump said immigration and border patrol agents and thousands of active-duty service members he sent to the border had done a “fantastic” job, but a “great wall” would be “easier and less expensive”.

He said he looked forward to meeting Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi, but claimed they do not want border security for “strictly political reasons”.

“If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!” he tweeted.

....however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security. They want Open Borders for anyone to come in. This brings large scale crime and disease. Our Southern Border is now Secure and will remain that way.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

.....I look forward to my meeting with Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi. In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so. Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi said on Monday that Republicans have the power to keep the government open since they control Congress and the White House.

“Our country cannot afford a Trump shutdown,” they said in a statement, adding that the president “knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement”.

Our country cannot afford a #TrumpShutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. This holiday season, @realDonaldTrump knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House & Senate, and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 10, 2018

Republican congressional leaders have repeatedly said it is up to Mr Trump to cut a deal with Democrats, an acknowledgment of their inability to produce spending bills with Republican votes alone.

That gave Democrats some momentum heading into the talks, which also could veer into bipartisan bills on criminal justice reform and reauthorising farm programmes.

By far, the biggest unresolved issue is the border wall. Trump wants the next funding package to include at least 5 billion dollars (£4 billion) for it, an idea Democrats have flatly rejected.

