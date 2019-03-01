NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide is a liar

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 02:26 PM

Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen pitched a book to publishers that portrayed the US president in a favourable light, at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress.

In a tweet, President Trump said Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest”.

Cohen told a House panel that President Trump was a “racist, a con man and a liar”.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was trying to pitch a book, one favourable about President Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal.

A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction, and that Hachette discussed an offer, but did not reach a deal.

- Press Association

