Trump cancels subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post

President Donald Trump is making another move against his least favoured sections of the media, this time by deciding to cancel government subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the two papers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has insisted the move is a cost-saving measure, saying “not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

However, Mr Trump, who is often critical of the two papers, said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post”.

White House aides say the print editions of the newspaper are no longer coming into the White House, though online access continues.

Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won't make the news go away

Jonathan Karl, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Thursday: “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them. Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won’t make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

Representatives from the Times and Post declined to comment.

The White House plan for the agencies was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear when the instructions will go out to agencies.