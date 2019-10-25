News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump cancels subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post

Trump cancels subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 07:04 AM

President Donald Trump is making another move against his least favoured sections of the media, this time by deciding to cancel government subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the two papers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has insisted the move is a cost-saving measure, saying “not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

However, Mr Trump, who is often critical of the two papers, said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post”.

White House aides say the print editions of the newspaper are no longer coming into the White House, though online access continues.

Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won't make the news go away

Jonathan Karl, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Thursday: “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them. Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won’t make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

READ MORE

Trump golf course set to have alcohol licence revoked

Representatives from the Times and Post declined to comment.

The White House plan for the agencies was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear when the instructions will go out to agencies.

More on this topic

Trump golf course set to have alcohol licence revokedTrump golf course set to have alcohol licence revoked

Trump’s capos cross a red line - Bid to intimidate Ukraine hearingTrump’s capos cross a red line - Bid to intimidate Ukraine hearing

Ukraine leader was worried about pressure long before key Trump phonecallUkraine leader was worried about pressure long before key Trump phonecall

Republicans disrupt impeachment depositionRepublicans disrupt impeachment deposition

New York TimesPresident Donald TrumpTrumpWashington PostTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Brexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December electionBrexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December election

How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?

Man charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigationMan charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

MPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election pushMPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election push


Lifestyle

On a recent trip to Northern Ireland, I was blown away by the explosion of artisan food and drink producers.Darina Allen: A Trip to Northern Ireland

This is one of those issues where some children seem to be moresusceptible than others.Natural Health: My baby has cradle cap; elderly mum struggling with urinary continence

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »