News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas break

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas break
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 03:20 PM

US president Donald Trump has called members of the military stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas break.

Mr Trump spoke by video conference with service members from all five branches from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week holiday.

Mr Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the members of his clubs.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“I want to wish you an amazing Christmas,” Mr Trump told the group, which included Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy unit in the Gulf of Aden and a Coast Guard station in Alaska.

Mr Trump was also asked what he had bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas.

He said he had bought her a “beautiful card”, but was “still working on a Christmas present”.

“You made me think. I’m going to have to start working on that real fast,” he said.

ChristmasChristmas EvePresident Donald TrumpTrumpTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Chimps predisposed to music and like to boogie, study showsChimps predisposed to music and like to boogie, study shows

President Trump to hold first 2020 rally in OhioPresident Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

French military carries out first armed drone strike in MaliFrench military carries out first armed drone strike in Mali

Security guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UKSecurity guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UK


Lifestyle

From last-minute presents to managing the big day, Ciara McDonnell asks celebrities for their Christmas survival tips.Christmas 2019: The celeb guide to surviving the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »