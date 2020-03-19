News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump calls off June G7 meeting because of coronavirus

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 11:25 PM

President Donald Trump has called off the G7 meeting at Camp David scheduled for June, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The leaders of seven major industrial nations — the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will instead convene by video conference, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

President Trump spoke with G7 leaders on Monday by video conference in a meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron convened a video meeting (Neil Hall/PA)
Mr Deere said the president, who takes on the leadership of the group this year, would hold those virtual meetings monthly as the world struggles to respond to the virus outbreak and its economic repercussions.

Mr Deere said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow informed his colleagues of the change to allow “each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of Covid-19″.

The announcement comes as nations across the globe have implemented stiff travel restrictions and distancing measures to try to curb the spread of the virus.

President Trump had originally hoped to hold the summit at his private golf resort outside Miami before moving it to Camp David after a public uproar.

