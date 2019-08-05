News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump calls mass shootings ‘evil attacks’

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 03:43 PM

President Donald Trump has called the recent mass shootings in the US “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and said unity must replace hatred in society.

Mr Trump gave a speech from the White House following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded.

He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters”.

Mr Trump said “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy”.

He urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

- Press Association

