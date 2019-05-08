NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump business losses ‘passed a billion dollars in 10 years’

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Donald Trump’s businesses lost more than a billion dollars from 1985 to 1994, according to tax information acquired by the New York Times.

The newspaper said it had acquired printouts from the future president’s official tax transcripts, including figures from his federal tax form.

It said Mr Trump reported business losses of 46.1 million dollars (£35.3 million) in 1985, and a total of 1.17 billion dollars (£900 million) for the 10-year period.

After comparing his information with that of other “high-income earners”, the Times concluded that Mr Trump “appears to have lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer”.

Because of his business losses, the newspaper reported, Mr Trump did not pay income tax for eight of the 10 years.

The House Ways and Means Committee has asked the Internal Revenue Service to provide Mr Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 to 2018.

Steven Mnuchin (Andy Wong/AP)

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday refused to do so, saying the panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose”.

Mr Mnuchin’s move is likely to set a legal battle in motion. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit.

Mr Trump is the first president since Watergate to decline to make his tax returns public.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump’s one-on-one approach to China has dangerous implications for global trade and world peace

Trump would have been charged if not president, say ex-prosecutors

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at prison

In Video: ‘Donald Trump robber’ hunted after Australia store raids

KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

More in this Section

Russia plane crash survivor recalls lightning

Australian PM hit with egg on election campaign trail

Police investigate Ukip candidate over Jess Phillips ‘rape’ video

Pressure on May to set timetable for departure intensifies


Lifestyle

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »