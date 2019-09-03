News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insults

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 04:55 PM

Donald Trump has hit back at Sadiq Khan on Twitter after the Mayor of London criticised the US president for playing golf during Hurricane Dorian.

In a pair of tweets, Mr Trump misspelled Mr Khan’s name and branded him a “terrible mayor” in the latest exchange of insults in their long-running feud.

In the Twitter posts made today, the president defended his decision to play a round of golf while Hurricane Dorian edged towards the US.

He wrote: “The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique Kahn, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks.

“Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London.

“People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Mr Trump deleted the initial tweets before re-posting the messages, correcting the spelling of Mr Khan’s first name but still misspelling his surname.

The tweets follow comments by Mr Khan, published by the Politico website on Monday, in which he appeared to mock Mr Trump by saying he was “dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Jane Barlow/PA)

The website said Mr Trump had not made a trip to Poland for a Second World War commemoration event to focus on the response to Hurricane Dorian, but then had played golf at his private club in Virginia.

Politico also quoted the mayor, who had visited Poland, criticising Mr Trump as “a guy who amplifies racist tweets” and “says things that are deeply objectionable”.

The two men have traded insults before, with Mr Trump labelling Mr Khan a “stone cold loser” and mocking his height before his state visit to the UK in June.

No deal a ‘distinct possibility’ says Brussels as No 10 defends talks progress

The president has also previously dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter and called him a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”, as he criticised the mayor’s record on crime in the capital.

Mr Khan has branded Mr Trump a “6ft 3 child in the White House”, described him as a “poster boy for racists” and remarked that the president appears “obsessed” with him.

- Press Association

