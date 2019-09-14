News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump backs US-Israeli defence treaty ahead of key elections

By Press Association
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 06:36 PM

US president Donald Trump has lent support to embattled Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a critical election on Tuesday by appearing to publicly back one of his key priorities.

Mr Trump tweeted that he spoke with Mr Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defence treaty between the two nations.

The US leader said the pact would “further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries”.

The comments just days before Israeli voters are set to decide Mr Netanyahu’s political fate are the latest effort by Mr Trump to back the Israeli leader, perhaps his closest personal ally on the world stage.

Mr Trump added that he looks forward to continuing the discussions after the election when the two men meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

