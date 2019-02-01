Trump and Pelosi remain far apart on border wall issue

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Thursday that there will be no “wall money” in any compromise border security deal as she and US President Donald Trump signalled that congressional negotiators may never satisfy his demands over his cherished proposal.

Mr Trump, who in recent weeks has expressed indifference as to whether the term “wall” or something else is used, clung with renewed tenacity to the word that became his campaign mantra, declaring: “A wall is a wall.”

Yet in a series of tweets and statements, he issued conflicting messages about what he would need to declare victory and suggested that merely repairing existing structures along the boundary could be a major component of a triumph.

Amid signs that Mr Trump’s leverage in Congress is atrophying, he seemed to aim one tweet at his conservative followers.

He wrote that Democrats “are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help!” Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress do not agree to fund the construction of a border wall (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Pelosi left the door open for an accord which could finance some barriers, citing what she said was already existing “Normandy fencing” that blocks vehicles.

“If the president wants to call that a wall, he can call that a wall,” she told reporters, adding: “Is there a place for enhanced fencing? Normandy fencing would work.”

Yet her other remark — “There’s not going to be any wall money in the legislation” — underscored the linguistic battle under way.

It also showed that Democrats see no reason to let Mr Trump claim a win in a cause that stirs his hard-right voters and enrages liberals.

The president’s political muscle weakened after the Democrats won control of the House in the November election.

It waned further after his surrender last week in ending a record 35-day partial government shutdown without getting a penny of the 5.7 billion US dollars he had demanded to start building the wall.

In another sign of his flagging hold over politicians, the Republican-controlled Senate backed legislation in a 68-23 vote on Thursday that opposes withdrawal of US troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

When Mr Trump gave in over the shutdown, he agreed to reopen government until February 15, giving politicians more time to craft a bipartisan border security compromise.

If there is no deal by then, he has threatened to revive the shutdown or declare a national emergency, which he claims would let him shift billions from unrelated military construction projects to erecting his wall.

More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals, through large Caravans, into our Country. We have stopped the previous Caravans, and we will stop these also. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive. Being Built!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

He criticised Democrats’ negotiating stance so far, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Ms Pelosi is “just playing games” and saying Republican bargainers are “wasting their time”.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday night, Mr Trump said he has “set the stage” to take action on his own.

“I’ll continue to build the wall, and we’ll get the wall finished,” he added. “Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

Democrats remain united against those tactics. Republican opposition seems nearly as strong, and GOP leaders are becoming increasingly assertive about publicly telegraphing those feelings to Mr Trump.

Texas Senator John Cornyn told reporters that “there are a lot of us that are trying to dissuade” the president from declaring a national emergency should border security talks end in deadlock.

Mr Cornyn, a close adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said he has “absolute confidence” that such a declaration would be challenged in court, tying up the money, and said Congress might even vote to defy him.

“The president needs to know that before he heads down that path,” said Mr Cornyn. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters after a bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers met to craft a border security compromise aimed at avoiding another government shutdown (Scott Applewhite/AP)

No 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune, of South Dakota, told reporters that “a lot of folks are uncomfortable” with an emergency declaration. He stopped short of ruling out a challenge by the Senate, calling the question “hypothetical”.

Earlier this week, Mr McConnell, a longtime opponent of shutdowns, called the move “government dysfunction which should be embarrassing to everyone on a bipartisan basis”.

Politicians warn that if Mr Trump declares an emergency, future Democratic presidents might do the same for issues they favour that Congress derails. Some are reluctant to cede Congress’s constitutional power to control spending to any president, and many say there is no real border emergency.

Democrats offered further details of their border security plan on Thursday, unveiling a measure that would provide no wall funds.

It would significantly boost spending for scanners at ports of entry, humanitarian aid for apprehended migrants, and new aircraft and ships to police the US-Mexico border. It would freeze the number of border patrol agents and block any wall construction in wildlife refuges along the border.

Without a border security accord, politicians could avert another shutdown by once again temporarily financing dozens of federal agencies, perhaps for months.

Mr Trump has been unpredictable in the shutdown debate, mixing softer rhetoric about a multifaceted approach to border security with campaign-style bluster about the wall. Politicians negotiating the Bill are aware that he could quash an agreement at any time, plunging them back into crisis.

“Obviously, it makes it more challenging,” Mr Cornyn said. “You keep talking and try to understand where he is and try to work it out.”

- Press Association