News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump and May hail special relationship

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 02:43 PM

Donald Trump has predicted the US and UK would reach agreement over how to deal with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

At a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of the president’s state visit, Mr Trump said the two countries would work out any differences and continue to share intelligence.

The two leaders also paid tribute to the enduring strength of the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.

Mrs May said the relationship was based on “shared interests andvalues” (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if the US could impose limits on intelligence sharing if the UK used Huawei infrastructure, Mr Trump said: “No because we’re gonna have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else. We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences.

“We did discuss it – I see absolutely no limitations, we’ve never had limitations. This is a truly great ally and partner and we’ll have no problem with that.”

Mrs May said that it was a relationship based on “shared interests and values”.

At the same time she frankly acknowledged that their talks had covered areas of difference including climate change, China and Iran.

A somewhat negative force

She added: “As with our predecessors when we have faced threats to our security of our citizens and our allies we have stood together and acted together.”

Mr Trump meanwhile held out the prospect of a “phenomenal” trade deal with the United States once Britain has left the EU.

The president also said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had asked for a meeting, but he had refused, describing Mr Corbyn as a “somewhat negative force”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pressure mounts on Democrats and Pelosi to impeach Trump

In Pictures: Protesters gather in London as May hosts Donald Trump meeting

Donald Trump UK visit: Talks with May as Trump Baby balloon flies again

Pomp and politics: How the British press covered day one of Donald Trump’s UK visit

Donald TrumpMichael Govestate visitTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

MPs to resume longest parliamentary session in UK history

George Galloway refuses to apologise for ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet

Parents of Harry Shaw speak of sadness after five-year-old’s death

Rule changes in PM race considered as Hammond tells candidates to be honest


Lifestyle

This is how to tackle dinner if you’re vegan and travelling – according to BOSH!

Pest-free zone: How to rid you home of ants, wasps, roaches and moths this summer

Ask a counsellor: ‘My dad’s always been a closed book – how can I get him to talk about his health?’

5 cool European cities where you can take the heat this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »