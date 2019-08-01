News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump adviser: UK-US trade deal possible ‘overnight’ if open border agreed

Trump adviser: UK-US trade deal possible ‘overnight’ if open border agreed
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:15 AM

The UK could have a trade deal with the US “overnight” if the UK agrees to a “free, open border” between the two countries, according to Donald Trump’s former chief economic adviser.

Gary Cohn, who was adviser to the US President from 2017 to 2018, also said a no-deal Brexit would be better than “the state we’re in right now”, and urged the UK to make progress in “solving” Brexit.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Mr Cohn said: “Any forward progress at this point is good.

“This is another one of those economic geopolitical situations that has to be solved. And if it’s hard, soft, it has to be solved.

You'll have to get certain things done to make sure it works and then it will evolve over time. But it's better than the state we're in right now

READ MORE

Human orthopaedic plate found in crocodile’s stomach

“And countries are more resilient than people think and, if you end up at the hard Brexit and say ‘we’re out, no-deal, we’ll be out on this day’ things will tend to happen, things will fall into place.

“You’ll have to get certain things done to make sure it works and then it will evolve over time. But it’s better than the state we’re in right now where every month or every six weeks there’s a new drama and we just kick the can down the road.”

Mr Cohn said the UK could have a trade deal with the US “overnight” if it is willing to agree to an open border.

Mr Cohn said: “The President has always said free, fair, open, reciprocal. You’re calling him in on what he’s always said.

“So, he’ll go tariff for tariff, if you tariff something, he’ll tariff something, if you don’t tariff anything, that would be an interesting discussion to say ‘hey, look, we’ll do a free, open border with you, you do a free open border with us, no tariff for no tariff. That should get you a deal overnight.”

Mr Cohn said: “You talk about the United States being stymied in capital investment.

“The only place that makes the United States look like we’ve got a lot of capital investment is the UK because literally you have no capital investment going on right now.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Rwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreak

More on this topic

Irish factories send Brexit warningIrish factories send Brexit warning

Johnson to chair first Brexit strategy meeting as £2bn no-deal cash set asideJohnson to chair first Brexit strategy meeting as £2bn no-deal cash set aside

Next shares surge as it defies Brexit retail gloomNext shares surge as it defies Brexit retail gloom

Sterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fireSterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fire

BrexitpoliticsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city

Scientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flowerScientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flower

R Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidenceR Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »