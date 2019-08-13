News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump adviser: UK first in line for trade deal with US

Trump adviser: UK first in line for trade deal with US
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:11 AM

Donald Trump wants Brexit to be a success, with the UK being “first in line” for a trade deal with the US, possibly on a gradual “sector-by-sector” basis, according to his national security adviser.

Speaking following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to London, John Bolton said the US could focus on striking bilateral trade deals in certain sectors like manufacturing and car-making where the two countries may agree, and work out more complicated areas later.

This comes as pollsters say a majority of the British public think Mr Johnson should suspend Parliament in order to push through Brexit.

Mr Bolton said: “The main purpose of the visit really is to convey President Trump’s desire to see a successful exit from the European Union for the United Kingdom on October 31, to offer to be of help in any way that we can and to express his hope we can have a fully comprehensive bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as possible.”

He added: “To be clear, in the Trump administration, Britain’s constantly at the front of the trade queue, or line as we say.”

Mr Bolton said the US could do a trade deal with the UK “in pieces” and concentrate on areas, like manufacturing and the car-making industry, they can agree on first.

He said: “You could do it sector by sector, you could do it in a modular fashion in other words. You could carve out some areas where it might be possible to reach a bilateral agreement very quickly, very straightforwardly.

“That would then lock that in and when the other areas that might be more difficult were concluded later, you could combine it in one overall agreement. So the objective is either one document or a series of agreements that would be comprehensive.

“In order to expedite things and enhance the possibility for increasing the trade and investments between the two countries, doing it in a sector-by-sector approach or some other approach that the trade negotiators might agree with, we are open to that.”

He added: “The idea of doing it in pieces rather than waiting for the whole thing is not unprecedented. I think here we see the importance and urgency of doing as much as we can agree on as rapidly as possible because of the impending October 31 exit date.”

Asked whether piecemeal trade agreements like this are allowed under WTO rules, Mr Bolton said: “Our trade negotiators seem to think it is.”

Mr Bolton also attacked the EU and said the UK’s decision to leave the EU should be respected.

Mr Bolton said: “The fashion in the European Union when the people vote the wrong way from the way that the elites want to go, is to make the peasants vote again and again until they get it right.”

Mr Bolton’s remarks come as a new ComRes poll for The Telegraph found 54% of the public agree that Mr Johnson “needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending Parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs from stopping it”.

Many MPs have expressed outrage at the idea of “proroguing” Parliament in order to avoid a no-deal scenario being halted by the Commons.

The poll of 2,011 British adults also, however, found 51% of respondents agree that “Brexit should be halted if problems over the Northern Ireland border threaten to split the Union”.

According to the figures, 88% of respondents feel Parliament is “out of touch” with the British public, and that 89% feel MPs “ignore the wishes of voters and push their own agendas” on Brexit.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Legal bid to stop British PM pushing through no-deal Brexit to go before judge in ScotlandLegal bid to stop British PM pushing through no-deal Brexit to go before judge in Scotland

Spending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggestsSpending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggests

Varadkar: Backstop renegotiation will not be on agenda for Johnson meetingVaradkar: Backstop renegotiation will not be on agenda for Johnson meeting

Green MP calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women in UK to stop no-deal BrexitGreen MP calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women in UK to stop no-deal Brexit

Boris JohnsonDonald TrumpJohn BoltonTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to overturn convictionCosby lawyers ask appeals court to overturn conviction

High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’

Antiseptic resistance in bacteria ‘could lead to next generation of plastics’Antiseptic resistance in bacteria ‘could lead to next generation of plastics’

Edinburgh Festival Fringe and council urged to let vagina blimp fly over cityEdinburgh Festival Fringe and council urged to let vagina blimp fly over city


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »