News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict President

Trump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict President
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 09:43 PM

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

The outcome capped nearly five months of impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, and reflective of the nation’s unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

Nancy Pelosi (Susan Walsh/AP)
Nancy Pelosi (Susan Walsh/AP)

No president has ever been removed by the Senate, and Mr Trump arrived at the Capitol for his State of the Union address on the eve of the vote eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his White House re-election bid.

With chief justice John Roberts presiding, senators swore to do “impartial justice”, stand at their desk for the roll call and state their votes – “guilty” or “not guilty.”

On the first article of impeachment, Mr Trump was charged with abuse of power and on the second, obstruction of Congress.

Utah Republican senator Mitt Romney voted to convict Mr Trump.

Mr Romney called Mr Trump’s actions “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine”.

More on this topic

Mike Pompeo’s attempt to troll Nancy Pelosi with Simpsons meme backfiresMike Pompeo’s attempt to troll Nancy Pelosi with Simpsons meme backfires

Pelosi rips up Trump speech after State of the Union addressPelosi rips up Trump speech after State of the Union address

Donald Trump boasts of economic gains but Nancy Pelosi rips up his speechDonald Trump boasts of economic gains but Nancy Pelosi rips up his speech

Irish Examiner View: Politics but not as we know itIrish Examiner View: Politics but not as we know it

Donald TrumpimpeachmentTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

John Bercow dismisses claims he ‘brutalised’ parliamentary staff in UK as ‘utter rubbish’John Bercow dismisses claims he ‘brutalised’ parliamentary staff in UK as ‘utter rubbish’

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber ‘equally guilty’, court toldBrother of Manchester Arena bomber ‘equally guilty’, court told

Incontinence in older women linked to sitting down for too longIncontinence in older women linked to sitting down for too long

Weinstein rape accuser faces further cross-examinationWeinstein rape accuser faces further cross-examination


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

Séamus Hickey, 20, is from the Lough in Cork. He studies viola at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, and chamber music with the Nederlandse Strijkkwartet Academie and various quartets.Question of Taste: My grandmother used to bring Dad up on stage in a Moses basket

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »