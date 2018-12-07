Trudeau says Canada not involved with arrest of Huawei executive

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists the country had nothing to do with the arrest of a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The firm's chief financial officer was detained at Vancouver Airport after a US extradition request.

The charges against Meng Wangzhou have not been made public and China says her arrest is a human rights violation.

It has led to concerns the ongoing trade war between the US and China could intensify.

Aidan Donnelly from Davy says despite that, there is a positive outlook for the global economy.

"While there are clouds on the horizon in the forms of potential trade wars and what happened with Huawei yesterday certainly doesn't ease the sentiment

"Ultimately, the global economy is continuing to grow, companies are continuing to generate profits so I think we will get over this bout of volatility and we should see some sort of stabilisation into next year."

Digital Desk