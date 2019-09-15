News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tropical storm warning discontinued in Bahamas

By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 07:18 AM

The Bahamian government has discontinued a tropical storm warning as Humberto moves away from the island nation struggling to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night or early Monday, but it will not threaten land by the time it intensifies to that strength.

Mos Antenor drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian hit at Mclean’s Town, Grand Bahama (Ramon Espinosa/AP/PA)
Officials warned that the storm could still cause dangerous swells in the north-west Bahamas and along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina later this weekend and early next week.

At 5pm EDT (10pm BST), the storm was located about 70 miles north of Great Abaco Island. Humberto was moving 7mph north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.

- Press Association

