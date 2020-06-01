News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala

Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Rain from Tropical Storm Amanda has left at least 17 people dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Salvador interior minister Mario Duran said 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters, after a quarter of the rain that the country normally receives in a year fell in 70 hours.

That set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier officials had said at least 900 homes had been damaged.

The swollen Los Esclavos River (Moises Castillo/AP)
The swollen Los Esclavos River (Moises Castillo/AP)

President Nayib Bukele visited one of the most affected communities on the outskirts of San Salvador. Some 50 families lost their homes and Mr Bukele said the government would give them funding to rebuild.

One woman whose home was damaged, Maria Torres, said: “We’ve never experienced this. The rain was so strong and suddenly the water entered the homes and we just saw how they fell.”

The Legislative Assembly approved the government’s use of a 389 million dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with the pandemic and the storm’s impact.

El Salvador reports more than 2,500 infections and 46 deaths from Covid-19.

The scene in Cuilapa, eastern Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)
The scene in Cuilapa, eastern Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)

In Guatemala, a nine-year-old boy was swept away by a river and drowned and another person was killed when a home collapsed, said David de Leon, spokesman for the national disaster agency.

Amanda pounded El Salvador with rain for days before moving ashore as a tropical storm on Sunday and pushing across Guatemala.

It quickly dissipated, but the US National Hurricane Centre has said its remnants might form another storm in the Gulf of Mexico in coming days,


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AmandaStormTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Seven dead in flooding as first tropical storm of season hits Central AmericaSeven dead in flooding as first tropical storm of season hits Central America

Thousands march across London protesting against George Floyd deathThousands march across London protesting against George Floyd death

SpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space stationSpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space station

Daily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says HancockDaily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says Hancock


Lifestyle

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »