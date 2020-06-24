News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 11:45 PM

A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Ms Holmes said during the news conference, which was streamed online by news outlets.

Lawyers for the McMichaels have cautioned against a rush to judgment and have said the full story will come out in court. A lawyer for Bryan has maintained that his client was merely a witness.

William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Mr Arbery died on February 23 when Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighbourhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Mr Arbery was a burglar and that Mr Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan said he saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent said earlier this month.

It was not until May 7 – two days after Bryan’s mobile phone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry – that the McMichaels were arrested. Bryan was arrested on May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Mr Arbery without legal authority by “utilising his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Mr Arbery was shot.

In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.


