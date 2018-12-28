NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Tributes to Israeli author Amos Oz after death aged 79

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 03:59 PM

Tributes have been paid to Israeli author Amos Oz after his death from cancer at the age of 79.

His daughter, Fania Oz-Salzberger, announced her father’s death on Twitter.

Oz was known worldwide for a collection of novels, essays, and a well-received memoir.

His works chronicled over half a century of life in Israel, from his childhood in Jerusalem through the country’s transformation into a modern nation.

He was an outspoken advocate of seeking peace with the Palestinians.

In a 1998 interview, he lamented the deep divisions in Israeli society — a prescient observation that remains true to today.

A story of love and light and now great darkness

A story of love and light and now great darkness.

“We have not yet established the rules of the game in 50 years,” he said. “You could hardly get two Israelis to agree on the kind of Israel they want.”

Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize, the country’s top civilian recognition, and Germany’s Goethe Award. He also was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature.

His works included Black Box, In The Land Of Israel and A Tale Of Love And Darkness, a 2002 memoir that was adapted into a film starring Natalie Portman.

“A story of love and light and now great darkness,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

“We are mourning the passing of Amos Oz, a wonderful Israeli poet and novelist, a towering voice for peace,” wrote the European Union’s delegation to Israel. “May his memory be a blessing.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Amos OzIsrael

Related Articles

Australia recognises west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Two Israeli soldiers killed in gun attack near West Bank settlement

Israeli troops kill Palestinian after suspected car ramming

Attacking the messenger: Netanyahu’s fake response

More in this Section

Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

Police arrest woman in the UK on suspicion of murdering two young children

New Russian weapon ‘renders missile defences useless’

4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others


Lifestyle

The Shape I'm In: The power of now with bestselling author Caroline Foran

5 health benefits of switching to rye bread

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »