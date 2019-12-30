News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tributes paid to My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins found dead in country lane

By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Tributes have been paid to twin brothers who were found dead in a country lane at the weekend.

The bodies of Billy and Joe Smith, 32, who appeared in the Channel 4 TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding in 2014, were discovered near Sevenoaks in Kent on Saturday.

A Facebook page set up in their memory has more than 3,000 followers, and hundreds of people have posted personal tributes to the pair.

Phoebe Charleen Smith, the twins’ cousin, told the PA news agency: “They were perfect, we had been brought up all our lives together … more like brothers and sister. They are loved dearly and missed so much.”


Paddy Doherty, one of the stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, posted a video tribute, saying the deaths of the “two good-looking boys” were a “terrible tragedy”.

Other tributes on the Facebook memorial page describe the brothers as “loved”.

Kent Police said they were called at 11.34am on Saturday after the bodies of two men in their 30s were found in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks.

The force said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and officers are compiling a report for the coroner.

