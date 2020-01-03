News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trial date for ‘neo-Nazi’ politics student charged with terror offences

Trial date for ‘neo-Nazi’ politics student charged with terror offences
By Press Association
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 04:06 PM

An alleged neo-Nazi accused of a string of terror and race hate offences will face trial in the summer.

Politics student Andrew Dymock, 22, is alleged to have promoted the extreme-right System Resistance Network (SRN) group through his Twitter account and website.

The son of academics, Dymock, from Bath, England, was first arrested at Gatwick Airport on his way to the US in June last year.

Last month, he was charged with 12 terror offences and three charges of publishing material in a bid to stir up hatred based on race and sexual orientation.

Andrew Dymock was charged with 12 terror offences last month )(Aaron Chown/PA)
Andrew Dymock was charged with 12 terror offences last month )(Aaron Chown/PA)

They include five counts of encouraging terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of terrorist fundraising, one count of possessing material that is of use to a terrorist, and three charges under Britain's Public Order Act.

One of the documents allegedly found in his possession was a poster entitled: “Rape the Cops. System Whores get the F****** Rope.”

Other charges relate to Twitter posts said to include the words: “Join your local Nazis”.

Dymock, who was studying politics at Aberystwyth University at the time of his first arrest, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

The bearded defendant, who is in conditional bail, appeared in the dock wearing a blue suit and pink shirt and spoke to confirm his name.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for April 20 and a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from July 6.

The senior judge granted the defendant continued bail ahead of his trial due to be heard by Judge Mark Dennis QC.

Andrew Dymock

More in this Section

Children with rare diseases benefit from pioneering DNA testingChildren with rare diseases benefit from pioneering DNA testing

Last decade was second hottest in past 100 years – Met OfficeLast decade was second hottest in past 100 years – Met Office

Fire fighters battle huge blaze at UK scrapyardFire fighters battle huge blaze at UK scrapyard

Dominic Cummings calls for ‘weirdos’ to apply for Downing Street jobsDominic Cummings calls for ‘weirdos’ to apply for Downing Street jobs


Lifestyle

THIS year the annual January exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery of Ireland is being complemented by works from over 20 artists inspired by the master.A rare chance to viewfamed watercolours

Fiann Ó Nualláin’s resolution for the new year is to focus on his five-a-day.Fruits of good health: Focus on five-a-day

Yearning for a good tidy-up? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.Clever ways to declutter

The inside track is that there’s already a favourite for this year’s Dancing with the Stars – watch out for internet sensation and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Fr Ray Kelly, says Esther McCarthyWhy Fr Ray is a step ahead of the rest on Dancing with the Stars

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »