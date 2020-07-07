News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trains hit each other head-on in fatal collision near Czech-German border

Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 06:00 PM

At least two people have died after two passenger trains collided head-on in Czech Republic.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the collision took place after 3pm local time between the stations Nove Hamry and Pernink near the German border.

Around 20 people have been injured in the collision.

Emergency services at the scene following the crash (HZSKVK via AP)
Both trains operate between the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary and the town of Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony.

Radek Hes, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the number of injured could reach 30. He said rescuers from neighbouring Germany were helping at the site.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.


Czech RepublicGermanyTrain crashTOPIC: Heathrow

