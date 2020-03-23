News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Train helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount Washington

Train helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount Washington
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 03:02 PM

A hiker descending Mount Washington in the US who fell about 200 feet was rescued with the help of a train that takes visitors up and down the summit during tourism season.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said the hiker, Ashley Furness, 35, of Bartlett, was with a companion when she slipped and fell, striking several rocks.

She was descending along the rail tracks and was about two miles up from the railway station.

“It was these rocks that ultimately saved her from plunging into the ravine, a fall that would have likely proved fatal,” said Lt Mark Ober Jr. “Her companion was able to descend to her position, place a call for help and keep her warm with a space blanket until rescuers arrived.”

Without the use of the train, we were looking at a potentially all-night rescue scenario

Rescuers could only get so far using an ATV and snowmobiles. There was no snow. Crews hiked the rest of the way and reached Ms Furness after several hours, but her injuries were severe and she could not walk, Lt Ober said.

Due to the steep, icy, terrain and remote location, the Cog Railway prepared a train to retrieve Ms Furness. The train reached her and returned to a waiting ambulance at the base.

“Without the use of the train, we were looking at a potentially all-night rescue scenario which would have included calling in several dozen additional rescuers and technical rope teams just to get the injured hiker down the mountain safely,” Lt Ober said.

Mount Washington is the tallest mountain in the north-east of America, with a summit of 6,288 feet.

HikerMount WashingtonTrainTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Latest updates from across the worldCoronavirus: Latest updates from across the world

Europe and US in desperate search for medical supplies as virus rates soarEurope and US in desperate search for medical supplies as virus rates soar

Man sought after woman killed in random London stabbing attackMan sought after woman killed in random London stabbing attack

Travel hub UAE to halt flights as virus reaches Gaza and SyriaTravel hub UAE to halt flights as virus reaches Gaza and Syria


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »