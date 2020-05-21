News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

TOWIE's Bobby Norris: Online abuse and trolling has increased during lockdown

TOWIE's Bobby Norris: Online abuse and trolling has increased during lockdown
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 12:30 PM

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris has told British MPs the trolling he has received online has increased since lockdown and said he gets almost daily death threats.

Giving evidence via video link to the Petitions Committee about his petition on tackling online abuse, the reality star said all of the abuse he receives is homophobic and it is so constant that he has almost become “immune” to the attacks.

Norris, who first found fame on the ITV2 show in 2012, said: “I have seen such an increase in online abuse and trolling, especially since lockdown, and since speaking about it to my fans and followers on social media I’m so aware it’s not just me and people in the public eye going through it.

Bobby Norris giving evidence via video link to MPs (Parliament TV)
Bobby Norris giving evidence via video link to MPs (Parliament TV)

Taking questions from Elliot Colburn MP, who said he received homophobic abuse during the election campaign, Norris said: “I think I’ve become immune almost to the online hatred and homophobia, it’s devastating that I’ve had to build immunity to it.

“Whenever I receive online hate it’s always to do with my sexuality, as a gay man of 33 I think I’ve built up quite a thick skin and I do have a strength, that is not to say it doesn’t hurt and it’s certainly not right, but I’ve built up this immunity.

“I’m very aware that 14-year-old Bobby would not have that strength. And I hear from so many people, whether it’s parents or people suffering themselves, saying how is it 20020 and we are still having to face this and nothing is being done about it?

“We have come so far in terms of homophobia but we have still got a long way to go.

“I believe there is still this thing in people’s minds where they think what they say online doesn’t matter and it’s not the same as saying it to someone’s face, but it is.”

Norris said much of the problem derives from the fact that so little information is required to set up a social media account, suggesting users to have to give a form of identification and trolls should have their IP addresses flagged so they cannot set up new accounts when they are reported.

He said: “If I was to go to a supermarket and sign up for a reward card, I would have to give more information than to access the internet, that is in everyone’s homes and everyone’s phones.

“I feel like the law hasn’t had a chance to keep up with how big social media has become.”

He added: “I believe trolling is abuse and the content is often a hate crime, whether it’s homophobia or racism, if it’s a hate crime offline, it should be online.

“You do get full-time trolls, a lot of people say ‘just block them’ but because it’s so easy to start a new account no sooner have you blocked them they have gone back online and started another one.”

Norris said he had been receiving death threats “almost daily” during the lockdown and added: “If everyone knew they were traceable I believe we would see a massive decrease.”

READ MORE

Newly discovered frog species already critically endangered

More on this topic

Odious practice: Social media crueltiesOdious practice: Social media cruelties

US Irish dancer Morgan Bullock talks about racism she faced after viral video successUS Irish dancer Morgan Bullock talks about racism she faced after viral video success

British MPs accuse tech giants of failing to answer ‘basic questions’ on disinformationBritish MPs accuse tech giants of failing to answer ‘basic questions’ on disinformation

Paddy McGuinness reveals he has been banned from TikTokPaddy McGuinness reveals he has been banned from TikTok


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Bobby NorrisOnline abuseSocial MediaThe Only Way Is EssextrollingTOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Brazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soarsBrazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soars

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decadeAstronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade

Autistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity caseAutistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity case


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »