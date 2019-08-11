News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tourists evacuated from camp as wildfire rages on Greek island

By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 03:54 PM

A tourist camp and nearby houses on the southern Greek island of Elafonisos have been evacuated for the second day in a row as a wildfire at a nearby landfill intensified because of strong winds.

Authorities had pronounced the fire “under control” on Saturday night but winds picked up.

In all, 121 firefighters were trying to contain the fire on Sunday, aided by six planes and fire helicopters.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze around Marathon (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Strong winds and high temperatures have led to dozens of wildfires since Friday across Greece.

On Saturday, the country’s Civil Protection Agency informed residents in the most vulnerable areas by text message of the “extreme danger” of the wildfires.

Authorities have warned there will be an increased likelihood of wildfires through Tuesday, across most of southern mainland Greece, in the north Aegean islands and in part of the north-eastern province of Thrace, near the Turkish border.

“This is the first time in my experience that we will be having four straight days of extreme likelihood of wildfires,” Major General Spyros Varsamis, head of the firefighting service in the central Macedonia region, said.

