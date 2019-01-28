NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Toshiba unveils robot to probe melted Fukushima nuclear fuel

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Toshiba has unveiled a remote-controlled robot it hopes will be able to probe the inside of one of the three damaged reactors at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant.

The device displayed is designed to slide down an extendable 11-metre long pipe and grip highly radioactive melted fuel inside the Unit 2 reactor’s primary containment vessel.

Toshiba Corp.’s energy systems unit group manager Jun Suzuki (Mari Yamaguchi/AP)

An earlier robot captured images of pieces of melted fuel in the reactor last year, but other details of the fuel’s status remain largely unknown.

Toshiba’s energy systems unit said experiments with the new probe planned in February are key to determining the technologies needed to remove the fuel debris, the most challenging part of the decades-long decommissioning process.

- Press Association


