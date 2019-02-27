NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tory revolt over May’s Brexit delay offer

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 10:17 PM

Theresa May suffered a revolt from Tory MPs over her plan to give the Commons the chance to delay Brexit.

Twenty Conservative MPs opposed a move to write the British Prime Minister’s guarantees into a Commons motion, with two more acting as tellers for the rebels and scores of Tories simply not voting at all.

Labour former minister Yvette Cooper’s amendment to pin the Prime Minister to her commitments was overwhelmingly approved by 502 votes to 20, majority 482.

All 20 who voted against the amendment were Tory rebels, with just 204 of the party’s 313 MPs who were eligible to vote offering their support to the proposal.

Mrs May voted for the amendment, which set out her promise to MPs that a second “meaningful vote” on her Brexit deal would take place by March 12.

If this is defeated, a motion asking MPs if they support a no-deal Brexit would be put before the Commons.

Should the Commons, as expected, reject a no-deal Brexit, they will then be given the chance to vote to seek an extension to Article 50, delaying the UK’s exit from the European Union beyond the current March 29 deadline.

- Press Association

BrexitTheresa May

