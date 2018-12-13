Tory Minister turns on Brexiteers who ‘never, ever stop complaining’

The British Prime Minister may have rebuffed attempts to oust her, but Tory in-fighting over Europe has continued unabated.

Arch-Brexiteer and European Research Group leader Jacob Rees-Mogg led calls for Theresa May to step down after the vote, pointing out that she had lost the confidence of more than a third of her MPs and a majority of her backbenchers.

But her supporters hit back, with the rift spilling out onto social media.

Foreign minister Alistair Burt tweeted: “They never, ever stop. Votes against them, letters going in late – nothing matters to ERG .

“After the apocalypse, all that will be left will be ants and Tory MPs complaining about Europe and their leader.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark posted that “now the PM’s position is confirmed MPs must move from being critics to being responsible participants”.

He added: “No one wants a crash out, so we must now come together to agree a deal that works & supports jobs and industries across our country.”

Former communities and local government secretary Eric Pickles also threw his weight behind Mrs May, stating on Twitter that the “sensible thing” is for all Tories to support the Prime Minister.

“There must be no recriminations. Let’s all work to deliver Brexit for the British people. To do otherwise plays into Corbyn’s hands,” he added.

Braintree MP James Cleverly tweeted: “Some colleagues, perhaps out of frustration, saying foolish things about other Conservatives.

“Now would be a good time to stop.

“Respect the results of the two referendums; 52% to leave the EU and 63% to support Theresa May. There’s work to do.”

Ahead of the vote, in a confrontation that summed up the animosity bubbling over in the Tory ranks, Mr Cleverly and Andrew Bridgen – who voted against Mrs May – were caught in a painfully awkward exchange.

Appearing on BBC News, presenter Victoria Derbyshire drew attention to how they did not “necessarily want to talk to each other”, before Mr Bridgen paused and made his escape, leaving Mr Cleverly to speak alone.

During an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Mr Bridgen said he will “consider what the next steps are” following the vote of confidence.

“But I can’t support the withdrawal agreement that’s so deeply flawed and neither will a large number of my colleagues,” he added.

Simon Hart, a former Remain supporter turned founder and leader of the Brexit Delivery Group of Tory backbenchers, said he has had potential leadership candidates approach him.

“I’ve had people I haven’t spoken to in nine years since I was first elected in 2010 using this opportunity to sell their own credentials and engage in a private beauty parade,” he said.

Veteran Eurosceptic Peter Bone also reiterated his calls for Mrs May to step down, and told Good Morning Britain: “It seems to me we need to have a leader who can unite the party and unite the country and deliver a proper Brexit.”

Owen Paterson posted on Twitter that the vote of confidence result for the Prime Minister was “very poor”, and she must “listen to those of us concerned that she is failing to deliver our clear Manifesto pledges to leave Single Market, Customs Union and remit of ECJ”.

Richard Drax – who also does not support Mrs May’s leadership – told Good Morning Britain he did not understand “how so many colleagues on both sides of the house don’t seem to understand the word ‘leave'”.

“We want a Brexiteer (in charge). This is nothing personal against the Prime Minister herself,” he added.

“I would suggest, were the Prime Minister thinking carefully this morning, she would offer her resignation and allow someone who can deliver this to take over.”

- Press Association