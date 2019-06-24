News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tory leadership TV debate cancelled as Johnson ‘declines invitation’

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 11:12 AM

A planned TV showdown between the Tory leadership candidates has been cancelled because Boris Johnson is refusing to take part.

Sky News invited Mr Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to take part in the event on Tuesday night hosted by Kay Burley.

The broadcaster has now invited both men to take part in a debate on July 1.

The head-to-head format meant it would not have been possible for Mr Johnson to be replaced by an empty podium on Sky as he was in a Channel 4 debate earlier in the leadership contest.

“Sky News has been planning to hold a debate tomorrow between the two remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership election,” a spokesman for Sky News said.

“Jeremy Hunt has agreed to take part, but Boris Johnson has so far declined the invitation.

“We stand ready to host a debate tomorrow evening if both candidates make themselves available.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“Without both candidates, tomorrow’s debate will not take place.

“But we will reissue our invitation for Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson to debate live on Sky News next Monday, July 1.”

Mr Hunt used a Times column to urge Mr Johnson to take part in Tuesday’s debate or risk being viewed as a coward.

He said: “Don’t be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Allies defend Johnson after domestic row with girlfriend

More on this topic

Allies defend Johnson after domestic row with girlfriend

Boris Johnson insists he will not ‘bottle it’ on Brexit date

A touch of chaos will not stop Boris Johnson from becoming PM

Boris Johnson should answer questions on everything, Tory rival Jeremy Hunt says

Boris JohnsonConservative PartyJeremy Huntleadership contestSky Sky TVToriesTOPIC: Conservative Party leadership

More in this Section

Don’t mistake US prudence for weakness, warns National Security Adviser John Bolton

Two men injured in 'appalling' homophobic attack in Liverpool; attackers were aged 12-15

Majority would back Scottish independence if Johnson becomes PM, poll suggests

Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital


Lifestyle

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

The natural beekeeping movement is creating the right buzz for our bees

Islands of Ireland: To everything tern, tern, tern

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »