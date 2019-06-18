Tory leadership race: Johnson extends lead over Tory rivals as Raab falls out of No 10 race

Latest: Boris Johnson has confirmed his status as the favourite to be the next British prime minister with a commanding victory in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership race.

Former British Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was eliminated from the race, while UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid survived by a single vote.

But there was another overwhelming victory for Mr Johnson, who secured 126 votes – 80 ahead of his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt on 46. Dominic Raab has been eliminated from the Tory leadership contest (Yui Mok/PA)

Michael Gove was in third place on 41 votes, while Rory Stewart was on 37.

Candidates needed 33 votes to remain in the race – the exact number picked up by Mr Javid.

Mr Raab’s hopes of replacing Theresa May in Downing Street were dashed after he secured just 30 votes.

The remaining candidates will take part in a BBC debate tonight before further votes tomorrow and on Thursday will whittle the field down to a final two.

With Mr Johnson appearing certain of a place in the final two, the contest has become a battle for the right to a spot alongside him in the ballot of 160,000 Tory members who will choose the next party leader and British prime minister.

- Press Association

Second vote in Tory leadership race

Update 5.30pm: Conservative MPs have voted in the second bout of the contest to select Britain’s next prime minister.

Candidates need to gain at least 33 votes from MPs to remain in the race to reach the final run-off, which will see some 160,000 Tory members select the next leader. The results will be known at about 6pm.

Meanwhile, candidates including frontrunner Boris Johnson will later take part in a TV debate.

Here’s the latest:

5.25pm

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May, asked who she voted for in the Tory leadership ballot, told reporters: “As I said last week, none of your business.”

5.20pm (PA Graphics)

5.15pm

Candidates need 33 votes in today’s second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Rory Stewart picked up just 19 votes in the first round but his campaign has gathered momentum and a source close to him told the Press Association: “I think we’re there, but it’s tight.”

Sajid Javid got 23 votes in the first round, and a campaign source acknowledged it was “close” and they were “making no predictions” about what would happen.

Both Cabinet ministers have publicly said they are confident of securing the numbers needed to remain in the race.

An ally of former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who got 27 votes, said they were “quietly confident” he would pass the threshold.

- Press Association