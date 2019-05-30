NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Tory leadership hopeful apologises for smoking opium in Iran

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has apologised for smoking opium in Iran.

Mr Stewart, who is currently the International Development Secretary, smoked the class-A drug while in Iran.

When asked about the opium on Sky News, Mr Stewart admitted that it was against the law in the country at the time when he took it.

“I think it was a very stupid mistake and I did it 15 years ago, and I actually went on in Iran to see the damage that opium was doing to communities,” Mr Stewart said.

“I’ve seen it as a Prisons Minister. It was something that was very wrong, I made a stupid mistake.

“I was at a wedding in a large community meeting and somebody passed this pipe around the room and I smoked it – I shouldn’t have done, I was wrong.”

Mr Stewart previously served as a governor in Iraq during the Iraq war.

It comes after Mr Stewart told the Telegraph that the opium “had no effect” on him “because I was walking 25-30 miles a day”.

“I was invited into the house, the opium pipe was passed around at a wedding. I thought – this is going be a very strange afternoon to walk – but it may be that the family was so poor they put very little opium in the pipe,” he said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Seven dead after sightseeing boat sinks in Budapest

More on this topic

Boris Johnson would be disaster as British prime minister – Sturgeon

Suspected bomb turns out to be giant Christmas bauble

Trio held after robbers strike watch shop as Spencer Matthews hides in vault

Labour and Tories’ Brexit policies dealt a hammer blow in European elections

politicsRory StewartToriesTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Police in UK hunt man who tried to kidnap nine-year-old girl

Boris Johnson to appear in court over claims he deliberately mislead public during Brexit campaign

Campbell expulsion from Labour ‘spiteful’, says party’s deputy leader

EU leaders split over top jobs in Brussels


Lifestyle

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »