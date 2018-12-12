May's future in the balance as no confidence vote set for this evening

British prime minister Theresa May will face a no confidence motion in her leadership tonight in a vote that could kill off her time in power and all but guarantee a hard Brexit.

Conservative party rebels triggered the vote after sending in 48 letters seeking her resignation just hours after Ms May was warned by EU leaders there will be no changes to the Brexit backstop deal.

In a statement this morning, the chair of the Conservative party's 1922 committee Graham Brady said the required 48 letters needed to force a vote has been reached.

Confirming the ballot will take place between 6pm and 8pm this evening - the same time as Ms May was due to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin - Mr Brady said the crucial vote is now imminent.

The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of no confidence in the leader of the Conservative party has been reached," he said.

Ms May, who was told of the imminent vote late last night, is due to give a statement at Downing Street this morning in which she is expected to announce plans to fight on.

If Ms May wins tonight's vote, she will be untouchable for a year.

However, should she lose, it will not only kill off her career but will all but guarantee a hard Brexit and depending on when a British leadership race takes place could delay the March 29, 2019, Brexit divorce date.

The dramatic events in Britain have also called into doubt Ms May's crunch meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin this evening.

The meeting was due to take place at Government Buildings before the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

However, even if the meeting still goes ahead, Mr Varadkar is not expected to give Ms May any solace after yesterday saying he and EU leaders will not budge on the existing deal.

In a whistle-stop tour of Europe yesterday, Ms May was repeatedly told by European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European parliament president Donald Tusk no new deal will be allowed.

During meetings in Brussels, Berlin and other European capitals, the British prime minister was told despite the dire need for a breakthrough the EU will not return to the negotiating table.

Speaking before meeting with Ms May, Mr Juncker said the existing deal "is the only deal possible" and that "there is no room whatsoever for re-negotiation", while Ms Merkel told her counterpart there is "no way" new talks will take place.

And, while Mr Tusk indicated a middle-ground could still be reached, the hard-line stance is set to be repeated by Mr Varadkar during their meeting in Dublin, with a Government spokesperson last night ruling out any compromise with Britain on the deal.

Asked on Tuesday about the mounting stand-off and the growing risk of a no deal Brexit unless Britain backs down on its re-negotiation demands, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil Ireland wants to help Britain to ensure the deal is passed.

However, warning there can be no "compromising on the basic fundamental substance of the backstop", he insisted the only options now on the table for Britain are to back the deal, cancel or delay Brexit, or to crash out with no deal in place.

"It remains in the hands of the United Kingdom to decide that we do not end up in a no-deal scenario. There is the option to revoke Article 50 [the legislation which triggers the March 29, 2019, EU-UK divorce date] and the option to extend Article 50.

It is in their hands, at any point in time, to take the threat of no deal off the table either by revoking Article 50 or, if that is a step too far, by extending it," he said.

The hard-line position has significantly increased the risk of a no deal Brexit which could cause havoc to Ireland as Ms May is facing equal levels of pressure from her own party and the DUP to ensure the Brexit backstop is scrapped.

With no breakthrough in sight, Mr Varadkar said the Government needs to "ramp up" contingency plans for a hard Brexit, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney bringing a detailed memo on the crisis plans to cabinet.

However, despite the memo outlining a series of supports for at risk businesses, extra customs officials on borders and at airports, and emergency legislative changes if a no deal Brexit occurs, the Government has continued to insist it is not planning for a hard border.