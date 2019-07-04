News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tornado in China kills six people and leaves scores injured

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 02:32 PM

A tornado has blown through a city in China, killing six people and injuring another 190, state media reported.

The tornado damaged factories and other buildings in Kaiyuan, north-east China.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed a stretch of collapsed low-rise buildings where firefighters were working through the debris. Glass windows in homes and cars were blown out.

A fire engine near a factory destroyed by a tornado in China (Chinatopix Via AP)
Li Yuan said he owns a factory just 500 metres from where the tornado struck. His workers told him they initially thought it was “just a large cloud”.

“But when it came closer, they felt a strong gust of wind,” Mr Li said. “All the rubbish, papers and leaves on the ground were blown into the sky. We heard ambulance and police car sirens all night.”

The tornado damaged factories and equipment at an industrial park, CCTV said. More than 210 people have been rescued, and another 1,600 were evacuated.

Tornados are rare in China. In 2016, a tornado and accompanying hailstorm killed 98 people in the eastern Jiangsu province.

