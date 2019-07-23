News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heat

Tornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heat
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 09:36 PM

A tornado that tore across Cape Cod has added to a wave of storms that broke the heat in the north east and mid west of the United States.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck the Massachusetts resort area just after noon on Tuesday.

Flooding in New Jersey (Michael Karas/The Record via AP)
Flooding in New Jersey (Michael Karas/The Record via AP)

It ripped off a hotel roof, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands during the peak of tourist season.

There were no reports of injuries.

Utilities in New Jersey say around 212,000 homes and businesses did not have electricity on Tuesday morning.

Crews in Michigan were working to reconnect about 100,000 customers who still did not have power.

Videos posted on social media showed flooding deep enough to float cars in parts of New York City.

Flooding cancelled flights through Tuesday afternoon at the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, and a lightning strike set a dorm at private school Choate Rosemary Hall on fire.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims’ fund

More on this topic

Irish holidaymakers warned to take care as European temperatures to soar up to 40CIrish holidaymakers warned to take care as European temperatures to soar up to 40C

7 common mistakes you might be making in the hot weather7 common mistakes you might be making in the hot weather

Status yellow weather warning in place for whole countryStatus yellow weather warning in place for whole country

Flood and tornado risks remain across US Gulf CoastFlood and tornado risks remain across US Gulf Coast

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Animals ‘not able to adapt quickly enough to keep up with climate change’Animals ‘not able to adapt quickly enough to keep up with climate change’

Trump praises Boris Johnson, but the next UK PM’s comments tell a more complex taleTrump praises Boris Johnson, but the next UK PM’s comments tell a more complex tale

Delight, dismay and derision: Political leaders react as Boris Johnson becomes Tory leaderDelight, dismay and derision: Political leaders react as Boris Johnson becomes Tory leader

Brussels urges Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit ‘tragedy’Brussels urges Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit ‘tragedy’


Lifestyle

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

There was a time when people cast spells. They didn’t necessarily work, but people cast them.GameTech: Here’s hoping we’re spellbound by The Witcher

Maureen Flynn, director of nursing, HSE National Quality Improvement Team.Working life with Maureen Flynn

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »