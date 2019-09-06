Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter

The Conservative Party has shared a picture of Jeremy Corbyn dressed as a chicken, captioned: “Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you.”

Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you. pic.twitter.com/9gBVe0p06a — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 6, 2019

The jibe comes after the British Prime Minister branded the Labour leader a “gigantic chlorinated chicken” in the House of Commons this week, in a dig at his decision to block a general election.

Tweeting in response to the post, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Tories are “distracting from their chaotic leadership and lack of mandate with bad policies and even worse jokes”.

From chicken boxes to chicken memes the Tories are distracting from their chaotic leadership and lack of mandate with bad policies and even worse jokes. The problems facing this country are serious and a competent government would be acting not distracting. https://t.co/ewD0oTd8ud — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) September 6, 2019

Former Conservative Alistair Burt, who had the whip removed this week for defying the Government over plans to block a no-deal Brexit, also shared the post, tweeting: “Please stop this stuff. We are better than this.”

Please stop this stuff. We are better than this. https://t.co/o2dBltO2bP — Alistair Burt (@AlistairBurtUK) September 6, 2019

Another Twitter user replied to the Conservative Party's tweet with a photo of former Tory party leader Margaret Thatcher which was captioned: "If they attack you personally, it means they have not a single political argument left."