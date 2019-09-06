News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter

By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 02:07 PM

The Conservative Party has shared a picture of Jeremy Corbyn dressed as a chicken, captioned: “Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you.”

The jibe comes after the British Prime Minister branded the Labour leader a “gigantic chlorinated chicken” in the House of Commons this week, in a dig at his decision to block a general election.

Tweeting in response to the post, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Tories are “distracting from their chaotic leadership and lack of mandate with bad policies and even worse jokes”.

Former Conservative Alistair Burt, who had the whip removed this week for defying the Government over plans to block a no-deal Brexit, also shared the post, tweeting: “Please stop this stuff. We are better than this.”

Another Twitter user replied to the Conservative Party's tweet with a photo of former Tory party leader Margaret Thatcher which was captioned: "If they attack you personally, it means they have not a single political argument left."

UKpoliticsJeremy CorbynConservative PartyTOPIC: Brexit

