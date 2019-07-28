News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 10:28 PM

US director of national intelligence Dan Coats is to leave his job next month after a two-year tenure marked by Donald Trump’s regular clashes with intelligence officials.

Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday that the nation’s top intelligence official would step aside on August 15 and that he would nominate a Texas congressman, Republican John Ratcliffe, to the post.

Mr Coats frequently appeared out of step with Mr Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign.

John Ratcliffe has been nominated for the top intelligence role (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government’s intelligence agencies.

Mr Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who questioned special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

- Press Association

