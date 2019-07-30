News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tony Blair’s sister-in-law takes aim at New Labour in Edinburgh Fringe play

Tony Blair’s sister-in-law takes aim at New Labour in Edinburgh Fringe play
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 05:24 PM

Tony Blair’s sister-in-law Lauren Booth has said her new play Accidentally Muslim touches on the rise and fall of another “religion” – Blairism.

Cherie Blair’s half-sister converted to Islam in 2010 after spending time in Palestine and campaigning against the Iraq war.

The journalist and actress said her one-woman play references the disillusionment with the New Labour movement after the elation of the landslide win in the 1997 General Election.

Lauren Booth wants to encourage more Muslims to get involved in the Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lauren Booth wants to encourage more Muslims to get involved in the Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking the day before the show begins its Edinburgh Fringe run at the Gilded Balloon, she said: “There are moments of recognition about the 97 election and about Tony Blair’s role in that.

“They are moments really of historical recollection about the Iraq war and about Blairism.

“It seemed to be the answer, the new religion, and it just turned out to be another fake idol. How the idols have fallen.”

Ms Booth said she realised long ago she and the former prime minister were heading in different directions.

“We were on different buses and his was headed to Tel Aviv,” she added, before stressing she has a “good relationship with the Blairs”.

It tells the story of me waking up in a mosque and how I became an accidental Muslim

The show is based on her memoir Finding Peace in the Holy Land and involves her taking on 13 separate characters.

“It covers a story spanning 40 years, with 13 characters and two faiths and includes Billy Connolly in hijab and Sarah Millican as a clown and lots of questions about my own prejudices about Muslims and Arab people,” she said.

“It tells the story of me waking up in a mosque and how I became an accidental Muslim.”

She said it also involves the stories of people she has met in Palestine.

Ms Booth hopes her show will encourage more Muslim people to become involved with the Fringe both as spectators and performers.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Johnson urges voters not to back Brexit Party ahead of crunch by-election

More on this topic

Ex-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel findsEx-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel finds

‘British fugitive’ held in Bali in pornography and drugs investigation‘British fugitive’ held in Bali in pornography and drugs investigation

Defeat for Tories in by-election would leave British Government with majority of oneDefeat for Tories in by-election would leave British Government with majority of one

Probe into British politician's clash with climate protester droppedProbe into British politician's clash with climate protester dropped

Accidentally MuslimEdinburghEdinburgh FringeLauren Boothtony blairTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Ex-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel findsEx-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel finds

Johnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s faultJohnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s fault

ASAP Rocky denies assault in Swedish case that attracted Donald Trump’s interestASAP Rocky denies assault in Swedish case that attracted Donald Trump’s interest

Donald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticismsDonald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticisms


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

The newly opened Center Parcs in Co Longford offers a vast array of activities, both indoors and out, to suit all the family, making it the perfect short holiday break, writes Vickie Maye.Everything you need to know about Center Parcs

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »