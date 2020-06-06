News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tommy Robinson released on bail by police over assault claim

Tommy Robinson released on bail by police over assault claim
By Press Association
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 12:18 PM

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been released by police on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Robinson, 37, was detained after police received a report of an assault on a man at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

He was also questioned in custody on suspicion of a public order offence, along with a 43-year-old man from the West Midlands area, a 47-year-old man from the North Wales area and a 28-year-old man from the Bedfordshire area.

Footage shared on social media shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, filming himself and then police officers who arrive at an address in the town.

Robinson explains to an officer that he “acted in self-defence” after he says that someone spat in his face.

On Saturday morning, Cumbria Police said the four arrested had been released on bail and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Robinson, from Luton, has made two trips to Barrow within the last fortnight and says he is working as a journalist to investigate claims of what he terms may be “a Muslim grooming gang” operating in the town.

Last month, Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden, of Cumbria Police, said a year-long investigation into “specific allegations of abuse” did not corroborate claims a group of Asian men in Barrow were conducting abuse and exploitation against individuals.

He added that police had not “ignored or dismissed” such claims, had taken them seriously and investigated thoroughly.

The statement was issued after allegations of serious sexual abuse and physical violence against a teenage girl, including graphic images of injuries, were shared widely on social media.

Following the 12-month investigation, a 19-year-old woman was charged with several counts of perverting the course of justice.

Tensions have risen in the town in recent weeks, including threats made on social media to a number of Asian takeaways and to a local newspaper reporter.

READ MORE

What happens next in the post-Brexit negotiations?

More on this topic

Tommy Robinson held by police investigating ‘assault’Tommy Robinson held by police investigating ‘assault’

In Pictures: Sky high for soaring aerial views of London’s landmarksIn Pictures: Sky high for soaring aerial views of London’s landmarks

World’s oldest man Bob Weighton dies at age of 112World’s oldest man Bob Weighton dies at age of 112

BrewDog launches Barnard Castle beer in dig at Dominic Cummings controversyBrewDog launches Barnard Castle beer in dig at Dominic Cummings controversy


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BarrowStephen Yaxley-LennonTommy RobinsonTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Reddit co-founder leaves board and urges black replacementReddit co-founder leaves board and urges black replacement

India and China look to ease tensions in disputed Himalayan regionIndia and China look to ease tensions in disputed Himalayan region

Harder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer RoyalHarder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer Royal

US officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed overUS officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed over


Lifestyle

I ’M mad for the snacks these days — I think I will forever associate lockdown with snacking. I’m trying to keep it under control and not just grab whatever comes to hand but it is a bit of an effort for me.Derval O'Rourke's top tips for healthy snacks

We don’t cook with lobster often, so this was a bit of a re-education in preparing and using lobsters.Currabinny: Recipes completely manageable for lobster novices

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »