Tommy Robinson held by police investigating ‘assault’

By Press Association
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 12:31 PM

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Robinson, 37, was detained after police received a report of an assault on a man at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

He is also being questioned in custody on suspicion of a public order offence, along with a 43-year-old man from the West Midlands area, a 47-year-old man from the North Wales area and a 28-year-old man from the Bedfordshire area.

Footage shared on social media shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, filming himself and then police officers who arrive at an address in the town.

Robinson explains to an officer that he “acted in self defence” after he says that someone spat in his face.

In a statement issued on Friday, Cumbria Police said: “Four men from outside the county were arrested last night following a report of an assault.

“Cumbria Police received a call reporting an assault on a man at Hollywood Retail Park, shortly after 8.30pm.

“Officers responded and arrested four men shortly afterwards in the Douglas Street area of Barrow.

“A 37-year-old man from the Bedfordshire area was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

“All remain in police custody this morning.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or the moments immediately before or after.”

