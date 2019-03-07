NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tommy Robinson facing fresh contempt of court proceedings

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 04:27 PM

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson is facing a fresh hearing over an allegation that he committed contempt of court by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media.

The UK's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC has concluded it is in the public interest to bring proceedings against the far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The first hearing in the case is due to take place at the High Court in London on March 22.

Police get in between demonstrators outside court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Robinson was jailed for 13 months in May last year after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media.

READ MORE: White suspects accounted for two in five terror arrests in UK last year

The footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.

It was filmed during the trial of four men who were later convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.

But a contempt finding was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August and he was freed on bail pending new proceedings at the Old Bailey.

Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC then referred the case to the Attorney General in October, after the judge received a statement from Robinson.

Demonstrations against Tommy Robinson outside the Royal Courts of Justice (John Stillwell/PA)

The 35-year-old could be sent back to jail if he is again found in contempt.

Crowds of supporters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice and the Old Bailey for the previous hearings, and Robinson made an address at the October hearing.

A statement from the Attorney General’s office said Mr Cox had reached his decision based on an assessment of the evidence and whether it was in the “wider public interest”.

Mr Cox said: “After carefully considering the details of this case, I have concluded there are strong grounds to bring fresh contempt of court proceedings against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (AKA Tommy Robinson).

“As proceedings are now under way, it would not be appropriate to comment further and I remind everyone that it is an offence to comment on live court cases.”

- Press Association

