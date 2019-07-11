News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tommy Robinson 'convicted of journalism' claim is a distortion- Society of Editors

Tommy Robinson 'convicted of journalism' claim is a distortion- Society of Editors
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 04:14 PM

Tommy Robinson's claim that he has been "convicted of journalism" is a "dangerous distortion of the truth", the UK Society of Editors said.

The society, which has nearly 400 members, was referring to the slogan Robinson wore on a T-shirt as he arrived at court ahead of his sentencing for contempt of court over his Facebook broadcast of defendants in a criminal trial.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was handed a nine-month sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday after he was found to have committed contempt of court last week.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said that Robinson, 36, had broken the law by ignoring the contempt laws that any junior reporter working for a reputable news provider would be aware of.

He said: "On the one level this underscores how it is the mainstream media and others that devote huge amounts of time and resources to training their journalists that can be relied upon to provide accurate and balanced reporting of the facts.

"While anyone can claim to be a journalist in this country, and there is no appetite nor should there be for the licensing of journalists in the UK, the mainstream British media adheres to the laws of the land, is correctly regulated and ensures its journalists are highly trained.

READ MORE

Supporters gather to protest Tommy Robinson's nine-month jail term for contempt of court

"I am not aware that Robinson has any formal training as a journalist, and to claim his trial and sentencing is an attack of journalism itself is a farce.

But he said, while Robinson's claims would resonate with his supporters, the media faced more serious threats such as the proposed Online Harms law, which the society warned offers a blueprint to politicians who wish to silence critics.

Mr Murray added: "Sadly there are people who wish to see the media in the UK emasculated and these sorts of claims are so obviously unfounded they provide ammunition to attack us with.

"Against a background where some politicians who should know better are constantly attacking the free media, Robinson's actions and subsequent claims to represent journalism under attack are a dangerous distraction."

-PA

More on this topic

Miley Cyrus on her ‘unique marriage’ and still being attracted to womenMiley Cyrus on her ‘unique marriage’ and still being attracted to women

Empty tombs dash hopes of finding missing Vatican girl's remainsEmpty tombs dash hopes of finding missing Vatican girl's remains

Marks & Spencer boss quits following 'troubled year'Marks & Spencer boss quits following 'troubled year'

Update: Limerick hospital transferring patients to deal with 'crisis' levels of overcrowdingUpdate: Limerick hospital transferring patients to deal with 'crisis' levels of overcrowding

More in this Section

Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of HormuzIran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

Sugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – studySugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – study

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite boosterVirgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to get down and dirty for the sake of our archaeological heritage.Why we should get down and dirty for the love of our archaeological heritage

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »