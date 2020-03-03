News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

Tommy Robinson charged with assault over Center Parcs incident

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 03:25 PM

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire Police said the 37-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, of Bedford, was due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on April 2 and had been released on bail.

He was arrested on Sunday at around 1.10pm after officers were called to Center Parcs in Woburn Forest over an altercation between two men.

One man sustained an injury to his face and received first aid at the scene.

A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that police attended the Woburn Forest site on Sunday.

