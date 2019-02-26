NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tommy Robinson banned from Facebook for breaking rules on ‘organised hate’

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:37 PM

Activist Tommy Robinson has had his official Facebook page and Instagram profile removed because he has posted “in ways that violate our policies around organised hate”, according to the social network.

Facebook said Robinson’s page had “repeatedly broken these standards, posting material that uses dehumanising language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims”.

Robinson, real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had amassed more than one million followers on Facebook, where he regular posts live videos and appeals for donations.

He was banned from Twitter in March 2018 and removed from PayPal in November. His last remaining official profile on a mainstream social network is YouTube where he has nearly 300,000 subscribers.

- Press Association

