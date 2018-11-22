Home»world

Tommy Robinson appointed as adviser to Ukip leader

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 09:09 PM

Tommy Robinson has been appointed as an adviser to Ukip leader Gerard Batten.

The controversial activist – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – will advise Mr Batten on rape gangs and prison reform.

Mr Batten said the English Defence League founder had “great knowledge” about the subjects.

Ukip leader Gerard Batten said he was looking forward to working with Tommy Robinson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Robinson was jailed for 13 months for contempt of court in relation to his activities filming people involved in a grooming case.

The sentence was later quashed and the case has been referred to the Attorney General.

Mr Batten said: “I have appointed Tommy Robinson to be a personal special adviser on two subjects which he has great knowledge.

“It is not necessary for him to be a party member in order to assist me in this role.

“I am looking forward to working with him.”

Robinson has had a series of run-ins with the law.

Years before he founded the EDL in 2009, Robinson was convicted of an assault, reportedly on an off-duty police officer.

Robinson was also imprisoned in 2013 for using someone else’s passport to travel to the US.

Other convictions include drugs and public order offences and he was jailed in 2014 for 18 months for mortgage fraud.

He said that “going to prison was the best thing that ever happened to me” after the passport conviction.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Gerard BattenTommy RobinsonUkip

Related Articles

Woman arrested after health worker stabbed in hospital carpark

Ministers now standing up for academic jailed for life in UAE, wife says

Liverpool multi-storey car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze demolished

UK self-driving vehicle trials to receive £25m grant

More in this Section

Donald Trump threatens to close Mexico border over migrants caravan

Scotland set for world's first with autonomous bus service

‘Oldest nun’, credited with sheltering Jews during Holocaust, dies aged 110

Boris Johnson paid almost £100,000 for two-hour speech in New York


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »