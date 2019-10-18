News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tommy Robinson appears in court in football banning order case

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 05:28 PM

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has appeared in court in his legal battle to avoid being banned from England football matches.

Robinson, 36, confirmed his personal details and his nationality as English as he appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

But a judge today imposed reporting restrictions preventing the publication of Robinson’s address due to a “a real and immediate risk” to his safety.

The court heard Robinson was caught on camera “swinging” at a man who was knocked to the ground ahead of England’s 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday, June 6.

Bedfordshire Police are working with the UK Football Policing Unit in an attempt to hand him a football banning order.

Tommy Robinson leaves Luton Magistrates’ Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The order would see Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, barred from attending England games in the UK and abroad.

After the incident in Portugal, widely circulated on social media, Robinson claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The civil case is seeking a banning order under the Football Spectators Act 1989.

The case was adjourned until January 17 and the full hearing was set for March 24.

District Judge Leigh Smith told Robinson: “I am going to adjourn this matter to January 17 when you will appear before court for a further case management hearing.

“You are not the subject of criminal proceedings. There is no issue of bail. You are free to go.”

EnglandfootballTommy RobinsonTOPIC: Court case

