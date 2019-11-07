News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»UK ELECTIONS

Tom Watson's resignation dominates British front pages as UK election campaign kicks off

Tom Watson's resignation dominates British front pages as UK election campaign kicks off
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 06:48 AM

The resignation of Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson and other election news dominates headlines in the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the i all lead on Mr Watson, and how his resignation strengthens Jeremy Corbyn’s grip as Labour leader.

The Daily Mail also leads with Mr Watson, and on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to channel the spirit of Winston Churchill on day one of his election campaign.

Mr Johnson making Mr Churchill’s victory sign is also the lead for Metro, the Daily Express and The Sun, which also reports on the recent attempted knife attack on two Arsenal footballers.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on the Labour Party’s planned spending agenda should it win power.

And the Daily Star carries a story on football pundit Chris Kamara, who is about to release a Christmas song.

More on this topic

Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’

Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of UK Labour Party citing a 'personal not political' decisionTom Watson quits as deputy leader of UK Labour Party citing a 'personal not political' decision

Swinson: I’ll take on both Johnson and Corbyn with positive campaignSwinson: I’ll take on both Johnson and Corbyn with positive campaign

Johnson rocked by Cabinet resignation as he fires election starting gunJohnson rocked by Cabinet resignation as he fires election starting gun

The Daily ExpressThe Daily MailThe Daily MirrorThe Daily StarThe Daily TelegraphThe Financial TimesThe GuardianTOPIC: UK Elections