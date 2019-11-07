Tom Watson's resignation dominates British front pages as UK election campaign kicks off

The resignation of Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson and other election news dominates headlines in the nation’s papers on Thursday.
The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the i all lead on Mr Watson, and how his resignation strengthens Jeremy Corbyn’s grip as Labour leader.
The Daily Mail also leads with Mr Watson, and on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to channel the spirit of Winston Churchill on day one of his election campaign.
Mr Johnson making Mr Churchill’s victory sign is also the lead for Metro, the Daily Express and The Sun, which also reports on the recent attempted knife attack on two Arsenal footballers.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on the Labour Party’s planned spending agenda should it win power.
And the Daily Star carries a story on football pundit Chris Kamara, who is about to release a Christmas song.
