Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of UK Labour Party citing a 'personal not political' decision

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 08:19 PM

Tom Watson has announced that he is stepping down as deputy leader of the Labour Party in the UK.

In a shock announcement, Mr Watson said that he would not be seeking re-election as an MP in the forthcoming British General Election.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he said that the time had come to “start a different kind of life”.

“The decision is personal, not political,” he said.

“The last few years have been among the most transformational of my personal life, second only to becoming a proud father of two beautiful children.

“I’ve become healthy for the first time and I intend to continue with this work in the years to come.”

