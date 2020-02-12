News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tom Stoppard to receive PEN America writing award

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 07:40 PM

British playwright Tom Stoppard is set to be honoured next month by PEN America, the literary and human rights organisation.

PEN announced that Stoppard will receive the 25,000 US dollars (£19,000) PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for Leopoldstadt, a new work set in the Jewish quarter of early 20th century Vienna that the 82-year-old has said may be his last play.

The Nichols prize, established last year and named after the late film and stage director, was previously given to the playwright-filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan.

Canadian poet and fiction writer M NourbeSe Philip, whose books include the poetry collections Thorns and Salmon Courage – and the novel Looking for Livingstone, has won the PEN/Nabokov Award for international literature.

Others given the Nabokov award include Edna O’Brien and Philip Roth.

PEN will present the awards March 2 at Town Hall in Manhattan, with Seth Meyers serving as host.

Others receiving prizes will be The Call playwright Tanya Barfield, who will be given the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theatre Award, and Rigoberto Gonzalez, winner of the PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry.

Gonzalez’s poetry books include Other Fugitives and Other Strangers and Black Blossoms.

